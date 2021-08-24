August 24, 2021
NFL Suspends Cleveland Browns Wideout Davion Davis Two Games

NFL handed down a suspension to Cleveland Browns wide receiver Davion Davis Tuesday afternoon.
The Cleveland Browns announced that wide receiver Davion Davis will be suspended the first two games of the 2021 season for violation of the league’s substance abuse program. Surely not the first time anyone has heard of a Browns player being suspended for such.

This stems from an arrest made in 2019 where Davis was charged with reckless driving. Originally a DUI charge that was lessened to reckless driving. Davis will still be able to play in the team’s final preseason game, but will have to miss the first two regular season games.

Through the first two preseason games Davis has led the team in receiving, very well could be since he has played the most. Davis has seven catches for 101 yards and a touchdown through the last two exhibitions. After playing his college ball at Sam Houston State, Davis went on to play in the Spring League where he impressed scouts. His ability to go up and coral catches has been a bright spot.

There is no sure thing that Davis makes the roster, he has an outside shot due to a good camp. The team is likely to keep six receivers and Davis would have to take Kha’Darel Hodge’s spot basically. Not an easy task. With this suspension, it could be even more likely that Davis now does not make the 53-man roster. This is unfortunate timing for a player that has seemingly done everything right since becoming a member of the Browns. 

