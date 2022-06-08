Skip to main content

Decision Reached on Baker Mayfield attending Browns Minicamp

Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield will not attend Browns minicamp this coming week.

A mutual decision has been reached on whether Baker Mayfield will attend mandatory minicamp this coming week with the rest of his Cleveland Browns teammates.

Mayfield will not be attending the minicamp, Browns Digest can confirm. This comes as a decision made by both the Browns and Mayfield himself. Mandatory minicamp will serve as a time the entirety of the team will be together, so there will be no need for distractions. Mayfield is awaiting a trade, Browns are still working on finding the best possible avenue for that.

It is also fair to say there wouldn’t be many snaps for Mayfield to take in minicamp. To this point through OTAs, Deshaun Watson has taken all of the first-team snaps with Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs behind him. Since Mayfield doesn’t look to be a part of the future barring something happening, there would be no point to give him valuable snaps during camp.

Multiple reports say that trade talks could heat up for Mayfield during minicamp, which is yet to be seen. For now, Mayfield will be excused from camp and will not have to be in Berea.

