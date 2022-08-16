Skip to main content

Denzel Ward is Offering an Incentive to Browns Defense

Cleveland Browns defense could be cashing in some extra money this year, it will come from Denzel Ward.

Rookie Martin Emerson and Herb Miller made themselves some extra cash against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward told the media on Monday that he has an extra incentive for his defense.

Players will have the chance to make $400 extra for each interception. A way for Ward to give his team a nice little gift for making plays. Ward recently signed a five-year, 100 million dollar contract with the Browns, maybe he’s sharing a bit of that early.

Ward returned to practice yesterday after being on the physically unable to perform list with a foot injury.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Day (92) walks off the field during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
