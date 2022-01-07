Skip to main content
Denzel Ward, Kareem Hunt and Five Others Questionable to Play Against Bengals

The Cleveland Browns will have five players questionable to play against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It was already known that quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow would not clash on Sunday due to the fact both players will be out. Burrow is getting a weeks rest before the playoffs and Mayfield is beaten up, heading for a surgery in less than two weeks. The Browns made seven other players questionable to play against the Bengals.

Sunday is the season finale for Cleveland… an end to a season that went in the opposite direction.

These players all will be questionable to play in the season finale: S Ronnie Harrison (ankle), CB Troy Hill (knee), RB Kareem Hunt (ankle), S John Johnson III (hamstring), TE David Njoku (shoulder), CB Denzel Ward (groin), CB Greedy Williams (shoulder).

You’re looking at nearly a starting secondary that will be questionable to play. In Cleveland’s favor they are going against backup quarterback Brandon Allen, in a game that does not mean a whole lot. In their absence Grant Delpit and MJ Stewart have certainly stepped up.

Kareem Hunt hasn’t played in weeks, but the team could potentially have him back for the final week of the regular season. D’Ernest Johnson is on the COVID-19 list, so the Browns could need an extra back. Nick Chubb is gutting it out and will play Sunday against Cincinnati.

David Njoku has had a very good season and is the third leading receiver on the team with 464 yards. Considering Njoku hasn’t had a heavy amount of targets, he’s had a very good year. The team’s top tight end was a matchup problem and it would be nice to see him out there one last time on the campaign.

Greedy Williams is questionable, a player that has fought through more injuries than most. Williams has missed just one game this year and has been a boost to the Browns’ secondary when they need someone to step up.

One final injury report to close out the Browns season may be their best one yet. Players will be out for COVID-19 or season ending injuries, but the team is heading into Sunday relatively healthy considering how bad it has been.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

