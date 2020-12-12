Denzel Ward, KhaDarel Hodge Out Monday Night, Austin Hooper Questionable

The Cleveland Browns had their walkthrough on Saturday in preparation for their Monday night game against the Baltimore Ravens and announced that both corner Denzel Ward and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge would be out for the game while tight end Austin Hooper is questionable.

The news of Ward and Hodge is not terribly surprising, given the nature of the injuries and the Browns overall approach with injuries this season. Head coach Kevin Stefanski had called both day to day and was hopeful they could play, but the timeline on Ward's calf strain and Hodge's hamstring seemed to be longer.

The Browns have been pretty cautious with injuries so far this season as illustrated by Wyatt Teller's calf strain earlier in the season. Even when it seemed like he could play, they opted to hold him out longer just to be sure he'd be able to help them. With the Browns currently sitting at 9-3, they've got some added wiggle room to be cautious in hopes of avoiding a setback.

The team also activated wide receiver Marvin Hall, who was claimed off of waivers earlier this week from the Detroit Lions.

It's reasonably good news that Hooper is listed as questionable after he did not participate in Friday's practice at all with a neck injury. With no details, there was the potential it could be a more serious injury. Hooper still may not be able to play against the Ravens, which would certainly be a disadvantage for the Browns, but if it means he'll be available for the end of the season and a potential playoff berth, it's not back breaking.

Once again, the Browns will have to find a way to win a game without key pieces of their team, which is something they've been able to overcome this season. The Ravens desperately need to win this game, but the Browns not only want to dash the postseason hopes for the Ravens, but put them one step closer to clinching their own berth as well as put additional pressure on the Pittsburgh Steelers for the division crown.