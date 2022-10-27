Skip to main content

Denzel Ward Playing Against Bengals Looks to be in Doubt

Cleveland Browns cornerback could miss his second straight game against Cincinnati on Monday Night Football.

It looks like the Cleveland Browns may be taking on the Cincinnati Bengals without their top cornerback Denzel Ward. As of Thursday, Ward remains in the concussion protocol and doesn’t have much time left to get healthy. Ward has missed three or more games in three of his first four seasons.

This would be the second straight game that Ward has missed after suffering the concussion in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rookie Martin Emerson Jr. has been filling in for Ward. Greg Newsome and Greedy Williams will continue to give the Browns snaps too. It will be a large task at hand with an offense like the Bengals that can air it out.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Cory Littleton (55) and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (99) during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
