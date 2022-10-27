Denzel Ward Playing Against Bengals Looks to be in Doubt

It looks like the Cleveland Browns may be taking on the Cincinnati Bengals without their top cornerback Denzel Ward. As of Thursday, Ward remains in the concussion protocol and doesn’t have much time left to get healthy. Ward has missed three or more games in three of his first four seasons.

This would be the second straight game that Ward has missed after suffering the concussion in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rookie Martin Emerson Jr. has been filling in for Ward. Greg Newsome and Greedy Williams will continue to give the Browns snaps too. It will be a large task at hand with an offense like the Bengals that can air it out.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

