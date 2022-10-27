Denzel Ward Playing Against Bengals Looks to be in Doubt
It looks like the Cleveland Browns may be taking on the Cincinnati Bengals without their top cornerback Denzel Ward. As of Thursday, Ward remains in the concussion protocol and doesn’t have much time left to get healthy. Ward has missed three or more games in three of his first four seasons.
This would be the second straight game that Ward has missed after suffering the concussion in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Rookie Martin Emerson Jr. has been filling in for Ward. Greg Newsome and Greedy Williams will continue to give the Browns snaps too. It will be a large task at hand with an offense like the Bengals that can air it out.
Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.
Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.
Like Browns Digest on Facebook.
Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.
Browns Listening to Offers on Fourth Year Cornerback
Three Trade Targets for the Cleveland Browns Before Trade Deadline
Browns Defense Better Against Ravens, Must Find Consistency to Mean Anything
Late Surge and Better Defense, Not Enough to Overcome Browns Self-Inflicted Wounds Against Ravens
Read More
Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious
Browns Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper Echo Concerns Regarding Player Commitment
John Johnson III Challenges Teammates to Step Up Preparation
Video: Deshaun Watson Pulled Over Going 97 MPH in a 70
NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit
Another Lawsuit has Came to Surface Against Browns Deshaun Watson
Browns Special Team’s Coach Remains Confident in K Cade York
Patriots Bill Belichick has High Praise for Browns TE David Njoku
Browns Offense Should have Deshaun Watson Excited
Browns Defense Must Improve, but Some Issues May Be Chronic
Step one for Deshaun Watson to Rejoin the Browns Begins Today
Browns Place RB Jerome Ford on Injured Reserve