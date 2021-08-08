Browns, Denzel Ward Talks Underway Per Report

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have turned their attention to a contract extension with corner Denzel Ward.

This isn't the first time the two sides have talked as Ward has admitted himself, but with Chubb done, the Browns and Ward's agents can really get this negotiation going. Fowler notes the potential hurdle with Ward because he still has the fourth year of his rookie deal plus the fifth year option.

However, at this point, that appears a bigger risk for the Browns than Ward. In his first three seasons in the NFL, Ward has averaged missing four games per season. In 2020, that included missing time due to COVID-19, but he tends to get nicked up each year.

When healthy, Ward is an excellent cover corner, but hasn't quite popped yet in terms of having an outstanding season. Given the additions the Browns have made in the offseason and their freedom to use Ward more to his strengths in man coverage, everything suggests if Ward is going to have a breakout year, 2021 would be it.

For Ward, given the time he has missed each season and the fact he hasn't quite lived up to the expectations for the fourth overall pick pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, a deal now could sound great. Still, he's not stupid and sees how good this defense is about to be, so he has plenty of reasons to be confident that he's going to have his best year in the NFL.

Should Ward truly break out in 2021 and a deal isn't signed, suddenly, the Browns could be dealing with an added challenge next offseason. Fellow 2018 first rounder Jaire Alexander could be in talks with the Green Bay Packers on an extension. He's been one of the best corners in the NFL, so negotiating a deal with that potentially resetting the market is not ideal.

As far as the Mayfield negotiations go, it's been relatively quiet but with the Josh Allen deal done, the market being set, it shouldn't be difficult to figure out where the two sides land on a deal. Nevertheless, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Browns signed Ward first.

