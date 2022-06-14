Deshaun Watson Offers Some Regrets, More Perspective While Remaining Firm He's Innocent

For the first time since the end of March, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson took questions from the media for 11 minutes after the first day of minicamp.

When Deshaun Watson had his introductory press conference on March 25th, he took a defensive posture knowing the temperature of the room. He tried to talk about his gratitude to the Browns and ownership and what he hopes to accomplish with the team, but he was firm in asserting his innocence and defending himself. Nearly three months later, Watson still contends he's innocent, but his tone has changed even if only slightly.

Watson answered questions for 11 minutes. On direct questions, he largely and understandably deferred to his legal team. He also had one particularly problematic moment which underlines the problems facing Watson.

Watson did acknowledge that the situation is weighing on him as much as he tries not to let that side of it show in the public. Some of that is also hidden by the fact that he is trying to compartmentalize the legal issues he's facing contrasted against when he's working on the field.

When in the building, he's trying to put his focus on making himself better. That's what his teammates need. It's also what his lucrative $230 million contract demands. Watson isn't trying to fool anyone into feeling bad for him, but there is an understanding that whenever he gets on the field, he must play well immediately as there are countless critics who intend to bury him the second he makes a misstep or struggles.

Watson acknowledged the damage that has been done in saying that he had no regrets at his introductory press conference. He tried to provide more context into that explanation, softening his stance, even if only from the standpoint of how it has impacted other people.

Multiple women have come out and joined the lawsuit against Watson, citing that exact sentiment. Those women did not come out after he said it in March. Instead, they saw one of his lawyers, Leah Graham, defend that notion on HBO's Real Sports. Watson acknowledging at the very least that his actions have consequences that go beyond himself will be a welcome change for some, but it won't un-ring that bell or likely make any of his accusers drop out of the case.

He did reaffirm that he had no regrets in terms of his actions or behavior, saying "I never assaulted or I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone or I never forced anyone to do anything."

The worst answer for Watson came on a question about the report from the New York Times that alleged Watson booked 66 massage therapists over a 17-month period.

When he was asked if that number seemed right, he stammered before coming up with an answering. "I don't think so from what me and my attorneys went through, but at the same time, that was more of a legal question that I can't really get into details about, so you probably have to ask my attorneys and things like that to confirm."

This is troubling, because the sheer fact the number is big enough that Watson cannot remember, even after all the pretrial depositions Watson has already done, it doesn't look good. It's not incriminating by any means, but there will be plenty of people where this only furthers the notion that these women were simply objects to him.

Watson also got caught on a question, for which we already knew the answer. In his press conference with the Browns, Watson said he had no intention of settling, because he was fighting for his name in addition to his innocence. The problem is Watson's legal team has already acknowledged that there were talks about potentially settling when the Miami Dolphins insisted he settle all of the lawsuits before consummating a trade with them.

Nevertheless, rather than deferring to statements made by his legal team, Watson tried to separate the situation with the Dolphins from the one with the Browns.

After searching for his words, Watson would say, "With the process that was going on before I became a Cleveland Brown, that's a whole 'nother discussion."

Watson wasn't great in the media availability, but he didn't really do much further damage to himself. Most of those who feel he came off badly were likely already inclined to feel that way. Other than that, it should make it easier for Watson to do media availability in July for training camp.

Short of new information, he can simply point out that he's already answered many of the questions being thrown at him, that they can simply refer to his previous statements. The fact Watson does want people to like him and believe in him might be what puts him in the most danger publicly. He seemingly wants to explain himself, thinking it will help him convince people he's not a bad guy, but is more likely going to dig a deeper hole.

The next time Watson speaks to the public, the expectation will be that the NFL has ruled on his situation, which could come with a substantial suspension.