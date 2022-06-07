Skip to main content

Deshaun Watson Attempting to Take Latest Bombshell Report in Stride?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson responds to the latest news regarding him, via Instagram.

In the last couple of days, a 24th civil lawsuit came out against Deshaun Watson. Today, a report came out stating that the Houston Texans enabled the quarterback’s behavior. Watson took to Instagram to kind of give his remarks following the news.

Texans Enabled Deshaun Watson’s Behavior

Disturbing Details of 24th Lawsuit against Browns Deshaun Watson

0D1B541A-9DEE-420A-B0EF-203E40418459

“See, the blogs can't break me down, see, I'm the voice, I don't reply. But the rumors y'all done heard, I'ma humbly deny, yeah, yeah,” the lyrics read from a rap song by Lil Baby, Rod Wave, and Lil Durk.

Watson is not going to come out and say much about the latest reports, due to the legal issues that are going on. It is in his best interest to not do so, and probably in his better interest to not say anything at all.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

All along Watson and his attorney has gone with stating that the Browns’ quarterback is essentially innocent of wrongdoings in the eye of the court system. The accusers continue to grow with No. 23 and 24 coming out recently.

The number could grow even larger in the coming week, there is belief. As well as the latest case potentially having to go in front of the grand jury. This is all reality now that Browns’ fans will have to deal with.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

deshaun watson
News

Texans Enabled Deshaun Watson’s Behavior

By Brandon Little2 hours ago
May 14, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to Head to Ghana With Other NFL Players

By Brandon Little7 hours ago
34E89D02-E5FB-480C-B02C-4A91383742CA
News

Former Browns TE Stephen Carlson healthy, to Begin Working out for Teams

By Brandon LittleJun 6, 2022
04CBEBCA-ECD2-4385-9C97-63F0D2D0BF09
News

Disturbing Details of 24th Lawsuit against Browns Deshaun Watson

By Brandon LittleJun 6, 2022
Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) signals to fans before the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Sign D’Ernest Johnson to new Deal

By Brandon LittleJun 4, 2022
51B10FAB-1EB9-4C52-BBAC-0A8F35FA7144
News

NFL Investigation has Concluded on Deshaun Watson, Suspension Decision Before Long

By Brandon LittleJun 4, 2022
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, takes questions from local media during his introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 5
News

A 24th Lawsuit coming Against Deshaun Watson Monday

By Brandon LittleJun 3, 2022
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson listens to questions asked by members of the local media during his introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 1
News

Deshaun Watson’s Attorney Says “Happy Endings” to a Massage are not Necessarily Illegal

By Brandon LittleJun 3, 2022