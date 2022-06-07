Deshaun Watson Attempting to Take Latest Bombshell Report in Stride?

In the last couple of days, a 24th civil lawsuit came out against Deshaun Watson. Today, a report came out stating that the Houston Texans enabled the quarterback’s behavior. Watson took to Instagram to kind of give his remarks following the news.

Texans Enabled Deshaun Watson’s Behavior

Disturbing Details of 24th Lawsuit against Browns Deshaun Watson

Via @Deshaunwatson Instagram

“See, the blogs can't break me down, see, I'm the voice, I don't reply. But the rumors y'all done heard, I'ma humbly deny, yeah, yeah,” the lyrics read from a rap song by Lil Baby, Rod Wave, and Lil Durk.

Watson is not going to come out and say much about the latest reports, due to the legal issues that are going on. It is in his best interest to not do so, and probably in his better interest to not say anything at all.

All along Watson and his attorney has gone with stating that the Browns’ quarterback is essentially innocent of wrongdoings in the eye of the court system. The accusers continue to grow with No. 23 and 24 coming out recently.

The number could grow even larger in the coming week, there is belief. As well as the latest case potentially having to go in front of the grand jury. This is all reality now that Browns’ fans will have to deal with.

