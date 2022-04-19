Deshaun Watson in attendance for Browns off-season program, while Baker Mayfield is not

The Cleveland Browns off-season program kicked off today and as many expected, one certain face is not around. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is not in attendance, as he is waiting for a trade from the team.

To this point there’s been no clear destination with the draft just a few days away. Mayfield and the Browns would both like to move on, it makes the most sense for both parties.

Though Mayfield is not in attendance, quarterback Deshaun Watson is. Watson is expected to be a full participant in the Browns off-season program this year, up through training camp.

There is no known timetable to expect Mayfield to be traded within. When the right opportunity comes about, the Browns will move him. Teams like the Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers continue to be thrown around as possible destinations.

Mayfield is the lone big name holding out from the off-season big name, at least to this point. Mayfield is due $18 million dollars this season on his franchise tag. The price is not steep for starter money, but it is very steep for a backup. Unfortunately for Mayfield, that’s what he may have to be in the 2022 season.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!