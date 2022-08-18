League, NFLPA Settle on Deshaun Watson Punishment

The Deshaun Watson case has finally been revolved as the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to a settlement, establishing the punishment and suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

The Cleveland Browns have finally received a resolution on the punishment quarterback Deshaun Watson will receive. The league the NFLPA reached a settlement that results in Watson being suspended a total of 11 games and be fined $5 million.

After initially receiving a recommended six-game suspension from Sue L. Robinson, but with noting the league rules don't really permit her to do more, the NFL opted to appeal the suspension. The league kept insisting they wanted a full season suspension.

Although the appeal was heard, the delay in any decision hinted that there was hope for a settlement to be done. A settlement eliminates the possibility that Watson could then sue the league, something that was on the table had the league handed down their own ruling.

The NFL accomplishes their goal of avoiding a lawsuit while also getting an 11-game suspension, almost doubling the additional suspension and including a substantial fine. Watson gets to insure that his contract will not defer a year. That means his contract will still run through 2026 rather than 2027, which could have cost Watson over $50 million since that season will now be on a new contract whether with the Browns or another team.

As it stands, the Browns will be at a significant disadvantage as they will only have their prescribed starting quarterback for the final six games of the season in a loaded AFC Conference.

The Browns now have complete clarity on their situation and will proceed from here. Watson will be eligible to return to the facility six weeks into the suspension as he prepares to get ready to return week 13 against the Houston Texans.

In response to the suspension, Watson released the following statement through the Browns PR staff:

Dee and Jimmy Haslam followed up with a statement of their own.