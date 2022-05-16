Skip to main content

Deshaun Watson to Treat Browns Offense to the Bahamas

The Cleveland Browns offense is going to have a get together in the Bahamas, led by the Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland Browns' offensive group will be getting a nice getaway, centered around getting better. Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson is leading the offense to the Bahamas, where they will spend time bonding and putting in some work. This was first reported by Josina Anderson.

Cleveland is in the midst of their rookie camp that is taking place, other off-season steps will soon start. Going to the Bahamas will give the Browns' offense a chance to get to know each other — it will add extra reps that can be put in as well.

There are multiple new players on the offense, so this kind of thing is necessary. Watson is joined by Amari Cooper, David Bell, Jakeem Grant, Jerome Ford, and others, as new members of the team.

Normally the quarterback takes a leadership role, this is exactly what Watson is doing. He has secured a field for the offense to work on and has brought the entire thing together. Don’t count out the defense from doing something similar. If that happens, someone like Myles Garrett or Denzel Ward would likely lead the charge.

No one on the Browns is going to turn down a vacation and football. 

30AEAABF-2279-4C4B-9C3F-BC7E7D9CA770
