One of the biggest disconnects when it comes to the 2020 Cleveland Browns is the need to reference their ugly history over the past quarter century.

Rather than worry about how long it's been since the Browns have been 3-1, won three in a row, been 4-1, how long it has been since they've won four in a row, it seems like the better way to go is to focus on this team and what they are doing.

Baker Mayfield has expressed his dissatisfaction with the issue, suggesting the local media is a source of negativity.

The reality is the media isn't being negative. In fact, many of the questions they are asking are notes the Browns organization is sending them, because the team is desperate to establish that this team is different, unlike teams of the past, that they are legitimate.

The problem is when the team has been so dreadful for 25 years, making the playoffs just once, having a winning record twice, it doesn't come off as being anything but negative. It often comes off as poking fun at the Browns futility, which is met with many thinking to themselves, "Yea. The Browns have been really bad. I was there. I don't need to relive it. Let me enjoy this."

The achievements being touted are pitiful. The Browns should have been able to do some of these things almost by accident given the parity in the NFL. A 4-1 start guarantees the Browns nothing anymore than being 7-4 guaranteed the 2014 Browns anything.

It can come off as condescending, as if to say 4-1 is so good for a team so bad. Teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers do this routinely. The lines of questions are completely different, because they aren't dealing with an element of novelty.

Even when it comes to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indians or the Ohio State Buckeyes, if there's an achievement about how long it's been since one of those teams have done something, it's actually remarkable and impressive. Championships, routinely getting to the playoffs and doing impressive things that the Browns haven't for so long.

One of the reasons writers and reporters ask players and coaches about these relatively mundane achievements is for the soundbite. Getting Baker Mayfield to say the media is negative or that he doesn't care about the history before he got here is a win for them. It can be video they post and write about on their respective publications and generate traffic, which is the end goal. It's a bottom line business and that stuff drives traffic.

Media members are more than happy to allow Mayfield to dunk on the collective if it means trending on social media and generating traffic for their publication, so long as it's not at the expense of a specific individual.

It's just difficult to blame anyone who finds this line of questioning either demeaning or in bad faith. It's easy and it works. It's far more challenging to get a meaningful response to an insightful. Asking questions can be difficult and forming a question designed to elicit the response one is seeking can be a big challenge, occasionally resulting in questions longer than the answers to provide the proper context. Some players are better at sensing what the media is trying to get at and help them get there than others.

Nevertheless, it seems like a missed opportunity to really embrace what this team is doing, how they are doing it and enjoying these players as people. It can create a rift between players and media, even if it's contrived. Likewise, it can also turn off a segment of fans, giving them a sense that the media is lazy.

This isn't a criticism of the media, so much as it is an explanation of what's happening. Hopefully, this team is treated as less of a novelty and every win isn't discussed as if it wasn't supposed to happen. There can be a pivot into asking questions as if the Browns are a good team, because that's what they are. It could go badly, but right now, what the Browns are doing isn't miraculous and it is repeatable. They have a solid foundation and should continue to be good for at least the rest of this year and next.

Hopefully the discourse becomes one more fitting of a team that is good and the stories told and questions asked can help bring a fanbase not only what they need to know about this team, but getting to learn more about the game and understanding the people in the helmets and why it's happening.