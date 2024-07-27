Do The Browns Plan On Playing Deshaun Watson In The Preseason?
It's all eyes on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throughout training camp and the preseason these next few weeks.
Cleveland's star signal-caller continues to progress from offseason shoulder surgery to repair a fracture glenoid that ended his 2023 season back in November. On Friday he threw during 11-on-11 drills for the first time since the injury – the latest step in his recovery process. Suiting up for any of the Browns upcoming preseason matchups could represent the next step.
As things stand right now, just two days into camp, head coach Kevin Stefanski is still working though whether or not Watson will play during the preseason.
"I think you always have to look at every decision and what's in the best interest of the club and the best interest of the player," said Stefanski. "We have some time before we make that decision."
With guidance from both his personal doctors and the team's medical staff, Watson has been on a conservative rehab plan, slowly progressing his way back to full strength. Back in the spring he was throwing every other day during OTAs and veteran minicamp. Stefanski shared on the first day of training camp that his throwing schedule will see will be a little more advanced than that now.
Still, they'll be smart about it, especially when it comes to the playing him in preseason games.
"I've done it a bunch of different ways for different players over the years and really the whole goal is to get ready for this season and beyond and get ready for September 8th," Stefanski explained. "So if we feel like it's important to play, we'll do that. If we feel like it's not, we'll do that, but still taking information, I will talk to the coaches as we get closer to those preseason."
The Browns first preseason matchup is still two weeks away as they'll welcome the Packers to Cleveland Browns stadium on August 10. Watson is just doing what he's told.
"That's a Kevin decision," Watson said of playing during the preseason. "If I'm playing, I'm on the field, I got to go out there and perform. So anytimeI'm on that field I'm competing and if I play then I play, if not, then I support my teammates."