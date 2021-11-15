Dolphins Sign Andrew Billings to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins intend to sign former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Andrew Billings to their practice squad. Billings passed through waivers on Monday.

That is expected to be a temporary stop for Billings, who is expected to become part of the active roster quickly, likely to be part of their rotation relatively soon.

The Browns waived Billings, who had been a complete non-factor this season and opted to put fourth round rookie Tommy Togiai onto the field, where he played 22 snaps against the New England Patriots.

Billings was signed in 2020 by the Browns and then opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns due to asthma. Returning to the team in 2021, he never got his footing and was awful in preseason.

It seemed as though the Browns were hoping he could somehow work himself into shape, but after two months, they've given up waiting. Togiai had been inactive throughout the season, so utilizing him and waiving Billings actually created a roster spot on the 53-man roster.

Togiai, only 22 years old, is remarkably strong and explosive off the snap, but needed to make marked improvement in his technique while adjusting to the physicality of the NFL. An extremely promising rookie, the Browns are starting to get him involved with the hope he can make some contributions while continuing to improve, then grow into a larger role next season.

Along with Malik McDowell, the 25-year old rookie, the Browns could have a nice rotation at the nose if they develop the way the team hopes. Had the Browns kept Billings for the full season, he would have walked in free agency.

