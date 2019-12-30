BrownsMaven
Draft Position Set For The Browns After 6-10 Season, Four Game Losing Streak Leaves Impact

BrandonLittle

The Cleveland Browns loss to the now 2-14 Cincinnati Bengals put a cap on the season and really a bow on top of another bad year for Cleveland football. Browns were never going to win a super bowl this season, or even make a playoff run. But, there was the talent on the roster to win more games and perhaps actually make the playoffs. Finishing the season 6-10, Cleveland ended up being one of the worst teams in football when it comes to the wins and loss column.

Changes are coming for the Browns, head coach Freddie Kitchens being gone is one of them already known. In the gut punch of a loss to Cincinnati, Cleveland left Paul Brown Stadium with a better draft pick. With wins by the New York Jets and Denver Broncos, the Cleveland Browns will be picking 10th in the 2020 NFL Draft. Cleveland will pick two spots behind the 5-9-1 Arizona Cardinals, who fell just short of the Los Angeles Rams.

Before the season started, if you said that Cleveland will have a top 10 pick, you would have been called crazy by many people. But, you would have been right in the long run. With the talent the roster has, the ability to add a top 10 pick to this team next season can only mean good things and will make the Browns coaching job that much shinier to the coaches who hope to be in Cleveland running things.

Cleveland under achieving this season gave them a top 10 pick in return, which they could really use. Browns will undoubtedly look for an offensive tackle with that pick, if they can get one there that fits the value. Andrew Thomas out of Georgia likely isn’t there as he could be selected in the top six. But, anything can happen and if the Browns decide Thomas is really their guy they could trade up if they wanted to, most likely.

If the offensive tackle position isn’t addressed in free agency and it may not be, other names like Tristan Wirfs out of Iowa or Jedrick Wills Jr. from Alabama. Watch those names for the Browns if they address their offensive tackle with the 10th pick in the draft.

If the offensive line is solved in free agency, which is unlikely and probably should be done through the draft, watch for the Browns to go potentially safety or linebacker, both will be holes, but could be fixed in free agency. Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons and Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray would be intriguing to the Cleveland Browns defense.

Past Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry there are questions at receiver. If the above fails, Cleveland could turn to selecting a receiver. Henry Ruggs from Alabama and Tee Higgins of Clemson are two players that were solid in college and project to have better pro careers. These will all be options for the Cleveland Browns with that number 10 pick.

Trading back is always an option if the front office doesn’t like what they have to choose from with the tenth selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. Cleveland has quite a few depth fixes and holes to fill out in the 2020 free agency period, as well as the 2020 NFL Draft. The four game losing streak mid season is to blame for the spot in the draft, all though it won’t be so bad for the fans once the bad season affect wears off. 

Browns Disastrous Season Finishes in Appropriate Fashion

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns completed their season of disappointment with a disturbing loss to the 1-14 Cincinnati Bengals, 33-23. They had some great moments, but this was the bottom for a team that was supposed to be a playoff team.

Cleveland Browns Fire Head Coach Freddie Kitchens Per Team's Twitter Account

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have announced the firing of head coach Freddie Kitchens per the team's twitter account. They have to determine if they will make any other changes to their organization before proceeding to find their next one.

David Njoku Just As Unsure About His Future As Everyone Else

Pete Smith

According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is not sure about his future with the team, specificallly as it relates to Freddie Kitchens as the head coach.

Cleveland Browns Defensive Line Productivity Woes

Shawn Stevenson

The defensive line has not entirely lived up to the expectations this season. Their production has been average and big-name players are not playing every game.

The Looming Decision on Kareem Hunt

Pete Smith

Among the decisions the Cleveland Browns will have to make this offseason on how to proceed into 2020 is the future of restricted free agent running back Kareem Hunt. The Browns have a number of potential avenues they could go with Hunt.

2020 7-Round Mock Draft, Vol. 3

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns season has been a failure and now they must search for answers on how to avoid repeating it in 2020. Among those decisions will be the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and with increased pressure to deliver, it's another opportunity to look at some of their potential options.

Browns Players Are Sick, Njoku's Chances of Playing Don't Receive Ringing Endorsement

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have a number of players questionable for Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. J.C. Tretter, Kendall Lamm, Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson are for injuries while Odell Beckham, Ricky Seals-Jones and Pharaoh Brown are for illness. David Njoku's chances of playing don't seem great and Richardson was notified of a fine.

Is This The Final Week of David Njoku's Career in Cleveland?

Pete Smith

Between comments made by John Dorsey before the season and the fact that he's now sitting idle on game days, it's worth considering the possibility that the Cleveland Browns are preparing to move on from tight end David Njoku after this season.

Report: Jarvis Landry Playing With Fractured Vertebrae, Could See Surgery In The Near Future

BrandonLittle

Like his friend Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry has played injured this season and could see surgery soon

Browns Place RB Dontrell Hilliard On Injured Reserve, Elevate G Colby Gossett to Active Roster

Pete Smith

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced they had placed running back Dontrell Hilliard on injured reserve and elevated guard Colby Gosstt to the active roster.