ESPN Reveals Predictions For Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns are entering the 2024 NFL as a team that could go either direction. They could end up being a serious contender in the AFC, or they could miss out on the playoffs.
A lot of their potential success will rest on the shoulders of quarterback Deshaun Watson.
When the Browns acquired Watson from the Houston Texans back in 2022, it was expected that he was the missing piece to take the franchise back to serious contention. However, heading into 2024, he could very well be playing for his job.
Things have not gone according to plan for Cleveland and their 28-year-old quarterback. He has dealt with a suspension and injury issues. Despite the problems, there is time to turn things around.
Last season, Watson ended up playing in just six games. He completed 61.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,115 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions. In addition to his passing numbers, he rushed for 142 yards and another score.
With a full offseason of work and health, Watson and the Browns are hoping for a big bounce-back season.
ESPN has released their predictions and projections for the Cleveland quarterback in 2024. They aren't amazing, but they're better than what the Browns have received from Watson so far.
They believe that Watson will throw for 3,741 yards to go along with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Also, he is projected to run for 377 yards and three more touchdowns.
Most importantly, ESPN is predicting that Watson will stay relatively healthy and play in 15 games.
Are those numbers good enough to get Cleveland into the playoffs? Nobody knows, but they're certainly an upgrade from the last two years. Also, they're just projections and he's more than talented enough to blow those numbers out of the water.
Hopefully, he does stay healthy and can put up legitimate franchise quarterback caliber numbers. If he doesn't, the Browns may have to consider alternative options.
The 2024 NFL season is right around the corner and we're about to see what the former superstar quarterback can do. All Cleveland can hope for is that he returns to the form he was playing at when they pulled off the blockbuster trade to get him.