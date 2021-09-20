Justin Fields Could Make First Career Start Against Cleveland Browns

According to reports the Cleveland Browns could be going up against rookie quarterback Justin Fields on Sunday.

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields may be thrown into the fire earlier than the Chicago Bears had intended for. The Ohio State product could make his first start against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, when the Bears make the trip to Northeast Ohio.

The Bears starting quarterback Andy Dalton is dealing with a bone bruise on the knee that could cause him to miss some time. Chicago likely does not want to risk their quarterback and put him out there with a week knee. Cleveland’s defense may not be as good as it can be yet, but sending an injured quarterback out there against Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney does not sound like a good option.

On the other hand, Bears will be sending their rookie out there to make his first start against the duo.

The Bears defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday by a score of 20-17. Andy Dalton was 9-for-11 for 56 yards and a touchdown before he left with the injury. Fields filled in and went 6-for-13 for 60 yards and an interception. The rookie ran the ball 10 times for 31 yards.

The offensive line is the likely reason that the Bears do not want to start Fields immediately. There are some weak spots up front. Fields may need some development, but he’s looked to be the better option at times due to his dual-threat ability. Chicago has given up six sacks through two games.

If Fields does indeed get the start, it will be pretty cool for him to return to Ohio and receive his first start. For the Browns there is one goal in mind, make the rookie quarterback uncomfortable and force him to make some mistakes.