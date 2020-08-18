SI.com
BrownsDigest
Stefanski's First Padded Practice Sees Chubb Leaves With Possible Concussion

Pete Smith

With Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb leaving practice early with a potential concussion, the team is likely to lose him for a few weeks. The fact it reportedly is the product of a reckless tackle by a teammate is certainly not how a new head coach wants to start his first season, but in the immediate, the concern is Chubb's health and status.

Chubb doesn't need a ton of time to sync up with a new offensive line, because he does have great vision and intelligence for the position, but the Browns don't want to be in a position where he's potentially going into week one of the season without having run behind them outside of largely a walk through pace. He also needs to simply acclimate to full contact football.

The flip side is it will allow Kareem Hunt to get a ton of reps and get comfortable in his role within the offense. Beyond that, it will really let the Browns put time and energy into determining who will be the team's third back.

Dontrell Hilliard functioned in that role last year, but D'Ernest Johnson will be trying to unseat him along with undrafted free agent Benny LeMay out of Charlotte. Hilliard certainly seems like the favorite, but Johnson has flashed at times with some added value on special teams.

Linebackers trying to make a statement to the new coaching staff and critics who suggested the unit was one of the worst in the league based on the fact they have not proven a thing may find it doesn't help their case by injuring potentially the best running back in football with a reckless tackle up around the neck. There are some coaches that might simply cut that player to make a point. Recent Hall of Fame inductee Jimmy Johnson comes to mind.

Hopefully this is a one time incident and never comes up again. The game moves fast and players can get caught in awkward positions making a play and things happen. Nevertheless, if players continue to make the same mistakes and put teammates in danger, the team may simply have to move on to other options.

