Former Browns Assistant to be Hired as Next Vikings Head Coach

The Minnesota Vikings led by former Browns executive have hired a former Cleveland assistant as their next head coach.

Former Cleveland Browns executive Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has made his first big move as the Minnesota Vikings general manager. Minnesota is hiring Kevin O’Connell to be the team’s next head coach, according to a report.

O’Connell is a former Browns quarterback coach, he spent the 2015 season with the season team. After that O’Connell worked with the San Francisco 49ers, then went to the Washington organization. The most recent destination for O’Connell was with the Los Angeles Rams.

A one time third-round pick in the NFL Drafr, O’Connell spent four seasons floating around the NFL before his coaching career began.

This hire comes as another young hire that the league is doing more and more of. O’Connell is just 36 years old and will be among the youngest head coaches you will see ever. A new direction for the Vikings begins now, led by two people who were once with the Browns’ organization.

