Former Browns Coach Hue Jackson Hints at Jimmy Haslam Paying Him to Lose

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson is coaching in the college ranks at Grambling State, but seems to still has the Browns in the back of his mind. Today reports came out of Miami Dolphins owner offering to pay Brian Flores to tank. Jackson hinted at the possibility of Jimmy Haslam doing the same with the Browns, which is another issue in itself.

There obviously isn’t any proof to this allegation and Jackson doesn’t say it clearly. It’s easy to tell what he meant though. Jackson did a ton of losing as the Browns coach, in fact it was one of the worst coaching tenures you will ever see. Cleveland’s roster was terrible at the time and losing as much as they did didn't have to be faked.

Nothing will likely come of a Tweet, but it is interesting to say the least. The question now sits at, what exactly goes on behind the scenes in the NFL?

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

