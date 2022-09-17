Former Browns DE Takk McKinley Getting Another Shot After Achilles Injury

Takk McKinley is heading to the Tennessee Titans to resume his NFL career after a serious injury.

Takkarist McKinley provided solid depth for the Cleveland Browns at the defensive end position last year before he suffered a significant injury. McKinley was able to play in 11 games, making two starts before he suffered a ruptured Achilles. Now, McKinley is back on the field and has signed with the Tennessee Titans practice squad, according to a release from the team.

McKinley recorded 2.5 sacks last year in Cleveland, as well as eight hits on the quarterback. The defensive end was a first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2017.

There was some thought that the Browns would bring McKinley back following the injury, but they opted to go younger at the position in the NFL Draft, as well as add Chase Winovich.

This is another chance for McKinley to work and make his way back to the field on Sundays. Coming back from an injury as tough as a ruptured Achilles is certainly notable.

