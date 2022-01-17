Skip to main content
Former Browns Defensive Tackle out for Playoffs

The former Browns draft pick and starter will miss the rest of the playoffs with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Larry Ogunjobi was a third-round pick for the Cleveland Browns back in the 2017 NFL Draft. Ogunjobi starter 47 games over the course of four years for Cleveland, but the Browns opted to not re-sign him last offseason. Ogunjobi’s path led him to staying in Ohio and joining the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ogunjobi had perhaps his best season this year. The veteran tackle had seven sacks, something he’s done really well since entering the league is getting after the passer.

Against the Las Vegas Raiders, the former Browns player had to be carted off with a lower leg injury. Today the Bengals placed Ogunjobi on the injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Ogunjobi was able to reach the playoffs in back-to-back years with different teams. Cleveland could have used Ogunjobi this season, but went with younger options outside of Malik Jackson.

The defensive tackle only signed a one-year deal with the Bengals, so it will be interesting to see where his career now takes him. If the injury is very serious it could knock him out of the 2022 season. Ogunjobi has proven enough this season to earn another contract, perhaps even bigger this time around. Unfortunately the injury may force the Charlotte product to take another one-year deal to prove he is okay following the injury.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

