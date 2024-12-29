Former Cleveland Browns QB Joins Elite Company in Week 17
The Cleveland Browns have had a massive problem at quarterback for years. At one point in time, Baker Mayfield looked to be the answer to that issue, but the Browns decided to move on from him.
As Cleveland continues to deal with their massive Deshaun Watson mistake, Mayfield has started playing like a superstar. In Week 17 action this afternoon, Mayfield made them regret their decision even more.
In their 48-14 win over the Carolina Panthers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' star signal caller joined elite company with his performance.
Mayfield ended up completing 27 of his 32 pass attempts for 359 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions.
As shared by NFL345, Mayfield became just the fifth player in NFL history to throw for 350 or more yards, throw five touchdown passes, record a 150 or higher passer rating, and complete 80 percent or more of his passes. He joins Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, and Watson by reaching that milestone.
Following his massive performance against the Panthers, Mayfield has played in 16 games. He has completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 4,279 yards, 39 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.
All that Browns fans can do is imagine what it would be like for Mayfield to be running the offense. His production would have made Cleveland a much better team this year.
It's still painful for Browns fans to watch Mayfield finding so much success.
Hopefully, Cleveland will be able to figure out their quarterback situation in the offseason. It seems likely that they will look to bring in another option other than Watson.
They have been connected to both Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers as potential options. However, that is all speculation at this point in time.
Unfortunately, the Browns have to watch Mayfield continue to lead the Buccaneers to big offensive performances. He has taken his game to another level and is proving Cleveland wrong for not believing in him.