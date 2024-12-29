Former Cleveland Browns QB Joins Elite Company in Week 17

In today's @Buccaneers win, @bakermayfield became the 5th player in @NFL history with 350+ pass yards, 5+ TD passes, a 150+ passer rating & 80+ completion percentage.



Tom Brady - 10/21/07 & 10/18/09

Aaron Rodgers - 10/20/19

Ben Roethlisberger - 10/26/14

Deshaun Watson - 10/6/19 pic.twitter.com/769W2AXEkY