Former Browns QB Named Top MVP Candidate
The Cleveland Browns have to be regretting their decision to give up on Baker Mayfield. With Deshaun Watson continuing to struggle on the field and more serious allegations being made against him off of it, the decision already looks bad.
Add in the fact that Mayfield has been an absolute star for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since last season and it looks even worse.
In Week 1 NFL action, Mayfield put up a monster game. He ended up completing 24 of his 30 pass attempts for 289 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. That performance led his team to a big win over the Washington Commanders.
Now, he's receiving major hype from the media.
NFL Spin Zone has ranked him as the top MVP candidate coming out of Week 1.
Mayfield was certainly not viewed as an MVP candidate coming into the season and his current status could easily change, but he looked that good for the Buccaneers.
"Atop the NFL MVP power rankings this week is Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Yes, Baker Mayfield. He completed 24 of 30 passes and threw for four touchdowns in the Buccaneers Week 1 win over the Washington Commanders. In his short Bucs tenure thus far, Mayfield has thrown 32 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions. His career revival has been something to watch, and it's actually kind of ironic when you consider that his former team, the Cleveland Browns, tossed him aside in favor of Deshaun Watson. Mayfield and the Bucs are firing on all cylinders and feel like a huge early favorite to win the NFC South for a second year in a row. Can Mayfield continue playing well into year two of his Bucs tenure?"
Last season with Tampa Bay, Mayfield ended up playing in 17 games. He completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.
These are the kinds of numbers that he's starting to continually put up. He has shown no signs of slowing down.
At 29 years old, Mayfield has finally found his way. Just three years removed from parting ways with the Browns, he's playing at a superstar caliber level. Cleveland, on the other hand, is getting next to nothing from the quarterback they decided to replace him with.
Most Browns fans still have a soft spot in their heart for Mayfield. It's good to see him playing well, but it hurts at the same time.