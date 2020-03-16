Christian Kirksey Signs 2-Year Deal With Packers, Reunites With Mike Pettine

The first day of the legal tampering period started with a bang as Christian Kirksey signed the first contract Monday morning. The former Browns linebacker signed what is reportedly a two-year $16 million deal with the Green Bay Packers, Kirksey reunites with Mike Pettine, who was the head coach of the Browns when Kirksey was drafted, now the Packers defensive coordinator.

Kirksey played the first four seasons for the Browns without missing a game. The past two seasons, he missed 23 games due to injury. If the Packers can get Kirksey healthy and back to the form he showed early in his career, he can be an excellent linebacker. Pettine and the Packers clearly feel that's still in there for Kirksey, who only turns 28 in August.

The Packers were far more aggressive last year in free agency and if this is an indication, they may have a similar approach this year. Kirksey adds to a defense that signed Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith last year to significantly upgrade their edge rush. The Packers defense still did not rate too highly and now they are trying to upgrade the middle.

The Packers have also been linked to Browns linebacker Joe Schobert and they could make a push for him in addition to Kirksey, effectively importing the Browns starting linebackers from 2019 to the frozen tundra.

Kirksey was released by the Browns after 2016. However much talent he brought to the field, he was always even better as a person in the locker room and in the community. Perhaps that was a factor in why the Packers targeted him.