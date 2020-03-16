BrownsDigest
Christian Kirksey Signs 2-Year Deal With Packers, Reunites With Mike Pettine

Pete Smith

The first day of the legal tampering period started with a bang as Christian Kirksey signed the first contract Monday morning. The former Browns linebacker signed what is reportedly a two-year $16 million deal with the Green Bay Packers, Kirksey reunites with Mike Pettine, who was the head coach of the Browns when Kirksey was drafted, now the Packers defensive coordinator.

Kirksey played the first four seasons for the Browns without missing a game. The past two seasons, he missed 23 games due to injury. If the Packers can get Kirksey healthy and back to the form he showed early in his career, he can be an excellent linebacker. Pettine and the Packers clearly feel that's still in there for Kirksey, who only turns 28 in August.

The Packers were far more aggressive last year in free agency and if this is an indication, they may have a similar approach this year. Kirksey adds to a defense that signed Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith last year to significantly upgrade their edge rush. The Packers defense still did not rate too highly and now they are trying to upgrade the middle.

The Packers have also been linked to Browns linebacker Joe Schobert and they could make a push for him in addition to Kirksey, effectively importing the Browns starting linebackers from 2019 to the frozen tundra.

Kirksey was released by the Browns after 2016. However much talent he brought to the field, he was always even better as a person in the locker room and in the community. Perhaps that was a factor in why the Packers targeted him.

Collective Bargaining Agreement Passes, Ensures Labor Peace Until 2030

In a close vote of 1019 for and 959 against, the players voted to pass the proposed collective bargaining agreement by a margin of just 60. This ensures NFL labor peace through the year 2030 and the most immediate impact for fans will be seeing an extra playoff game for 2020.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Browns Notebook: Tannehill Cashes In, Colts Keep Costanzo

The ratification of the collective bargaining agreement opened up a flurry of activity as the NFL prepares for the new league year. Ryan Tannehill, Anthony Costanzo and Bradley Roby were three players that signed new deals.

Pete Smith

Baltimore Ravens Acquire Calais Campbell For 5th Round Pick

The Baltimore Ravens add what they hope is a significant piece to a Super Bowl puzzle in 2020 by trading for defensive lineman Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth round pick.

Pete Smith

Browns Notebook: Scherff Gets Tagged, XFL Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns didn't make any moves Saturday, but it's the final day for players to vote for the proposed CBA on the table. The Washington Redskins placed their non-exclusive franchise tag and an XFL player tested positive for COVID-19.

Pete Smith

Browns Taking Aim At Bad Acting Browns Backers on Social Media

As reported by Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns reached out to some Browns Backers club that if their social media accounts to criticize the team, players, or staff they will be deactivated.

Pete Smith

Jazzer

Browns Notebook: Teams Apply Franchise Tags, More Veteran Cuts

The Cleveland Browns made their official announcement regarding COVID-19 for its employees, the NFL officially cancelled pre-draft visits, but beyond that, it was business as usual in the NFL with teams getting ready for the start of free agency, still slated to begin March 18th.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Browns Notebook: NFL Weighing Options, But League Continues Business, Teams Make Moves

The NFL has announced it's cancelling pre-draft visits for teams as well as the combine medical recheck, the league year is still set to begin on March 18th and teams are still making moves in preparation for free agency.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Cleveland Browns Free Agency Preview

The Cleveland Browns are headed into free agency with a number of holes to fill as well as decisions to make on the overall direction of the team; the players the Browns stand to lose, those they might want to keep and some of the targets they could looking at in free agency.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Shaq Lawson Would Be a Logical Free Agent Target For the Browns

Buffalo Bills edge rusher is poised to hit the free agent market and the Cleveland Browns could be a logical fit as they seek to have an impactful defensive line both in the present and for the future.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

With XFL Done For Year, Browns Should Look at Storm Norton

The XFL was one of a number of leagues that shut down with the concerns over COVID-19. Ending their season right as the NFL league year is about to start, the Cleveland Browns should look at Storm Norton, offensive tackle for the Los Angeles Wildcats as a possible part of their plan to overhaul the offensive tackle position.

Pete Smith

Jazzer