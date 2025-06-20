Former Cleveland Browns Draft Pick Getting Second Chance in NFL
A former draft pick of the Cleveland Browns is back in the NFL.
On Friday, the Dallas Cowboys signed Perrion WInfrey to a free-agent deal.
Winfrey was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft bu the Browns. He appeared in 13 games during his rookie year before being released by Cleveland following off-the-field issues.
Winfrey played one game for the New York Jets in 2023 before being out of the league. He was suspended for two games that year after being charged with assault, which was eventually dropped. He was arrested once again in July 2023 for assault but was not charged.
Winfrey played in 14 games in his career, totaling 25 tackles and half a sack.
The former Oklahoma Sooner most recently played for the Birmingham Stallions of the United Football Player. He was named to the All-UFL team this year after finishing with 29 tackles and a sack.
Winfrey is getting another chance to embark on a new journey while the Browns are doing the same after many changes this offseason, mainly on the offensive side of the ball.
