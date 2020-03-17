Eric Murray Agrees To Three-Year, $20.25M Deal With Texans

Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that Eric Murray has agreed to a deal with the Houston Texans worth up to $20.25 million. Murray was acquired by the Cleveland Browns last year in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for Emmanuel Ogbah as both players were on the final year of their respective deals. Unfortunately, both players suffered season-ending injuries after starting the seasons pretty well.

The move to sign Murray is one of a few moves the Texans have made in the past couple days. The team traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for David Johnson and a swap of picks. They also re-signed Bradley Roby to a three-year contract to be one of their corners, presumably as part of the secondary Murray will now be starting.

Murray was added to the Browns as more of a utility player than a start necessarily. Because the Browns utilized a 4-2-5 scheme under Steve Wilks, Murray could play a deep safety, but he also played in the slot.

Given the dearth of safeties the Browns have, it seemed like they might have wanted to make a play to bring back Murray as part of their secondary. That contract offer likely made that an easy decision for the Browns, but as Murray is now headed to the Texans and Juston Burris agreed to a contract with the Carolina Panthers, the Browns have virtually no one at safety and need to address the position. There are plenty of options available including potentially Karl Joseph, Vonn Bell and Jimmie Ward, but it will be interesting to see the path they choose to pursue.