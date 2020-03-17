BrownsDigest
Eric Murray Agrees To Three-Year, $20.25M Deal With Texans

Pete Smith

Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that Eric Murray has agreed to a deal with the Houston Texans worth up to $20.25 million. Murray was acquired by the Cleveland Browns last year in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for Emmanuel Ogbah as both players were on the final year of their respective deals. Unfortunately, both players suffered season-ending injuries after starting the seasons pretty well.

The move to sign Murray is one of a few moves the Texans have made in the past couple days. The team traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for David Johnson and a swap of picks. They also re-signed Bradley Roby to a three-year contract to be one of their corners, presumably as part of the secondary Murray will now be starting.

Murray was added to the Browns as more of a utility player than a start necessarily. Because the Browns utilized a 4-2-5 scheme under Steve Wilks, Murray could play a deep safety, but he also played in the slot.

Given the dearth of safeties the Browns have, it seemed like they might have wanted to make a play to bring back Murray as part of their secondary. That contract offer likely made that an easy decision for the Browns, but as Murray is now headed to the Texans and Juston Burris agreed to a contract with the Carolina Panthers, the Browns have virtually no one at safety and need to address the position. There are plenty of options available including potentially Karl Joseph, Vonn Bell and Jimmie Ward, but it will be interesting to see the path they choose to pursue.

Browns Agree To Deal With Backup QB Case Keenum

The Cleveland Browns reportedly made their third signing of the tampering period, agreeing to a deal with backup quarterback Case Keenum. The deal is for three years and worth up to $18 million as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pete Smith

Six Thoughts on What Adding Austin Hooper Could Mean For Browns Offense

In light of the potential news that the Cleveland Browns could be adding Austin Hooper to their offense, six thoughts spring to mind on what it could mean for the offense.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Agree to 3-Year Deal With Jack Conklin

The Cleveland Browns agreed to a three-year worth up to $42 million with free agent offensive tackle Jack Conklin per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal reportedly guarantees $20 million the first season, which might be the best part of this move.

Pete Smith

Browns Reportedly Agree To Terms With Tight End Austin Hooper

According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns are nearing a deal with tight end Austin Hooper, formerly of the Atlanta Falcons. The deal is not finalized, but would make Hooper the highest paid tight end in the league history.

Pete Smith

Juston Burris Agrees To 2-Year Deal With Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to now former Cleveland Browns safety Juston Burris, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal is for two years and up to $8 million for Burris, who despite not playing the entire 2019 season with the Browns, was voted the Ed Block Courage Award Winner by his teammates.

Pete Smith

Browns Place 2nd Round Tender on Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns announced they are placing a second round tender on running back Kareem Hunt as well as tenders on restricted free agents KhaDarel Hodge, Pharaoh Browns and Dontrell Hilliard.

Pete Smith

Christian Kirksey Signs 2-Year Deal With Packers, Reunites With Mike Pettine

Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey has agreed to a two-year deal woth $16 million with the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports. The move reunites with him with Mike Pettine, who was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns when Kirksey was drafted in 2014.

Pete Smith

Vikings Place Franchise Tag On Anthony Harris, Believed To Be Browns Target

As the legal tampering period for the NFL was set to begin, the Minnesota Vikings placed their franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris. Harris was someone who had been linked to the Cleveland Browns as a possible free agent target, making a big move on the back end of their defense.

Pete Smith

Browns Release Morgan Burnett

Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced the release of safety Morgan Burnett. He started eight games for the team last year before suffering a torn Achilles', ending his season.

Pete Smith

Collective Bargaining Agreement Passes, Ensures Labor Peace Until 2030

In a close vote of 1019 for and 959 against, the players voted to pass the proposed collective bargaining agreement by a margin of just 60. This ensures NFL labor peace through the year 2030 and the most immediate impact for fans will be seeing an extra playoff game for 2020.

Pete Smith

