Former Browns Fan Favorite Has Blunt Take On Myles Garrett News
Myles Garrett sent the NFL world into a frenzy when he requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on the Monday of Super Bowl week. News of his intentions caught the attention of Browns fans everywhere, but also left Garrett's NFL contemporaries stunned.
At the root of Garrett's request is a desire to play for Super Bowls. That's something one of his former teammates, running back Kareem Hunt has an opportunity to play for this weekend as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.
At the Super Bowl "Opening Night" in New Orleans on Monday, Hunt had an opportunity to react to Garrett's stunning decision with a local Cleveland news station. His response was pretty blunt.
"I understand, he wanna win," asserted Hunt. "He wanna be able to experience the Super Bowl, he wanna be on a great program, and right now I feel like he's been there eight years and he's trying his best to do everything to help the team win. I don't fault him for feeling that way. I hope everything works out. I hope the best for Cleveland and everything. I wish he could help turn it around, I tried to do the best to help too."
Not so long ago it felt like the Browns were turning the corner toward being a championship contender. Hunt and Garrett were at the forefront of that when the team made two trips to the playoffs in 2020 and 2023. This past season was a different story though, as Cleveland regressed massively to finish with a 3-14 record.
Now Garrett appears to be done waiting. He wants what Hunt gets to experience this week at the Super Bowl.
Even though Hunt understands Garrett's stance, he admitted that it was a bit surprising, especially considering how much the reigning Defensive Player of the Year has grown to love Cleveland.
"A little bit [surprising] yeah," said Hunt. "I know how much he cares for Cleveland and the community and how hard he works. But he's getting up there now. He wants to win, and wants to win now. I just wish him the best."
Hunt went on to offer some praise for the Browns organization for having a talented roster and an united locker room. And even though he may not wear brown and orange anymore, he still expressed love for his hometown team.
"I don't know what the answer is, but hopefully Cleveland can figure it out," he added.