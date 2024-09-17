Former Browns Fan Favorite Linked To Defending Super Bowl Champions
The Kansas City Chiefs are in need of a running back after learning that top rusher Isaiah Pacheco had suffered a fractured fibula this weekend. As they weigh their options at the position, a former Cleveland Browns fan favorite appears to be in play.
According to multiple reports, the defending Super Bowl champions are visiting with running back Kareem Hunt for the role this week.
Hunt started his career in Kansas City, spending his first two years in the league there in 2017 and 2018, including being the NFL's leading rusher in his rookie season. The Toledo product posted 1,327 yards that year but ran into some off the field issues in his second season when he was captured on camera at a Cleveland hotel striking and knocking out a woman. As the video went viral, Hunt was released in late November by the franchise.
He was afforded a second chance to revive his image and career when the Browns signed him during the 2019 offseason, bringing him back to his hometown where the incident had occurred. He'd go on to spend the next five years with Cleveland, largely staying on the straight and narrow to become fan favorite.
Last offseason the Browns actually initially chose not to bring Hunt back after his contract expired and he became a free agent. Then, after Nick Chubb sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 the franchise circled back with Hunt and wound up re-signing him for the remainder of the 2023 season.
Hunt became a spark for the Browns throughout the season, scoring a career high nine touchdowns. He was the only player to score in the Browns postseason loss to the Houston Texans back in January, punching in two touchdowns in the loss. Over his five years with Cleveland, Hunt racked up 2,285 yards and 25 touchdowns.