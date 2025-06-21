Former Cleveland Browns Head Coach Minimizes Shedeur Sanders' Speeding Incident
The Cleveland Browns are no strangers to controversy at the quarterback position.
Shedeur Sanders was issued citations for speeding last week and this brought more attention to the rookie quarterback.
Sanders is currently in the middle of a quarterback battle for Cleveland and this should not impact his status. In fact, former Cleveland Browns head coach Eric Mangini believes this is a minor issue for the organization.
"Would I sell my stock on it like you are? No," Mangini told Colin Cowherd. "A couple of speeding tickets, especially in the light of the problems the Browns quarterback room had to deal with legally in the last few years. This is nothing."
Sanders fell to the Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was one of four additions this offseason, including Dillon Gabriel who is another rookie battling for a job.
The former Colorado quarterback impressed during OTAs and many believe that he can compete for the starting job right away. Mangini believes this is just a small bump in the road for a young quarterback.
"This is, in fairness to Shedeur, the first time he's been outside his dad's overview," Mangini said. "I think he was in high school, then his college coach. This is like any kid who's away from home for the first time. There's gonna be a couple hiccups here and there."
The Browns worked to improved the quarterback room this offseason. Any of the four options could be named the starter for the 2025-26 season and it still includes Sanders.