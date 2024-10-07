Former Browns Safety Arrested on Serious Legal Charges
Jabrill Peppers was the No. 25 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. While he never lived up to the hype of that pick with the Browns, he has put together a successful career so far.
Unfortunately, it sounds like he's gotten himself into some serious legal issues.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared that Peppers was arrested on Saturday and is facing chages that include strangulation and drug possession. The arrest occurred in Braintree, Massachusetts.
According to police, Peppers will be charged with "assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B substance believed to be cocaine."
Next up, Peppers is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Quincy, Massachusetts District Court.
His current team, the New England Patriots, have stated that they are "aware of an incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend in which the police are currently investigating" and will not comment further right now.
Obviously, this is a serious situation with very serious allegations attached to them.
Of course, we will not be speculating about the situation or do anything more than sharing the facts that are reported. Peppers is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty of all charges.
Peppers has been having a quality season for the Patriots this season. He has played in four games, totaling 23 tackles, an interception, and two defended passes. He is also a team captain for New England.
He was ruled out of the team's Week 5 game due to a shoulder injury.
All of that being said, we will continue to monitor this situation and share updates when they're available.