Former Browns Star Sends Message To Team Before Eagles Game
As the Cleveland Browns prepare for a must-win game tomorrow in Week 6 NFL action against the Philadelphia Eagles, there are a lot of nerves.
Following a 1-4 start to the season, the Browns simply cannot afford to lose this game. A 1-5 start would almost certainly kill their chances of bouncing back and making a run at getting back into the playoff race.
However, if Cleveland can find a way to pull off a win, it could start some major momentum moving forward.
With that in mind, former Browns' star Joe Haden spoke out with a message to the team before the Eagles' game. He wants to see the team get back to having fun and go out and get a big win.
“I think it’s time for the Browns to start having a blast. How ’bout we beat Philly?”
Haden provided a very short and sweet motivational message, but it's one that rings true.
Over the last few weeks, there has been no happiness or passion seen in the team. Cleveland needs to get back to having fun. That alone would help them get back on track.
The outside noise has started to become deafening. Fans and the media are done with Deshaun Watson, even though he has been far from the biggest problem this season. Amari Cooper trade rumors have dominated the media cycle as well.
There is only one way to shut down all of the negativity. The Browns have to win.
Going into Philadelphia and beating the Eagles will not be an easy task. However, it's a huge opportunity. A big road win could be exactly what the team needs to get back on track.
Hopefully, the team heeds Haden's advice and goes out this week to have fun. Football is a game and a fun game at that. The team needs to find its passion for the game again and go get a win.