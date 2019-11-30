Former Cleveland Browns Receiver Terrelle Pryor In Stable Condition After Overnight Stabbing

According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is in critical condition after having surgery for stab wounds he suffered Friday night. Pryor suffered wounds to his chest and shoulder at his apartment in Pittsburgh. A native of Jeannette, Pennsylvania,

Pryor was living in Pittsburgh as he tried to catch on with another NFL team. He had most recently played for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also spent time with the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins.

After being a third round pick in the Supplemental Draft in 2011 by the Oakland Raiders as a quarterback, he played there for three seasons. He signed as a free agent with the Browns for the 2015 season, where he was moved to wide receiver. In 2016, the former Ohio State Buckeye had the best season of his career, catching 77 passes on 140 targets for 1,007 yards and 4 touchdowns. He had also rushed for a touchdown that season.

UPDATE: Pryor is in stable condition per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network