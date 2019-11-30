Browns
Former Cleveland Browns Receiver Terrelle Pryor In Stable Condition After Overnight Stabbing

Pete Smith

According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is in critical condition after having surgery for stab wounds he suffered Friday night. Pryor suffered wounds to his chest and shoulder at his apartment in Pittsburgh. A native of Jeannette, Pennsylvania, 

Pryor was living in Pittsburgh as he tried to catch on with another NFL team. He had most recently played for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also spent time with the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins.

After being a third round pick in the Supplemental Draft in 2011 by the Oakland Raiders as a quarterback, he played there for three seasons. He signed as a free agent with the Browns for the 2015 season, where he was moved to wide receiver. In 2016, the former Ohio State Buckeye had the best season of his career, catching 77 passes on 140 targets for 1,007 yards and 4 touchdowns. He had also rushed for a touchdown that season.

UPDATE: Pryor is in stable condition per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network

Damarious Randall Will Not Play Sunday, Called a Coaching Decision

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns have announced that safety Damarious Randall will not make the trip to Pittsburgh and won't play Sunday. The move is being called a coaching decision and puts more stress on a shorthanded safety position.

David Njoku Not Activated For Steelers Game

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns announced they are not activating David Njoku this week to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. After being designated to return ahead of the game against the Miami Dolphins, the Brows have one more week to activate him or he reverts to injured reserve the rest of the season.

Cleveland Browns Officially Rule Greg Robinson Out of Sunday's Game

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns officially ruled Greg Robinson out of Sunday's game after he didn't clear the concussion protocol by Saturday. Robinson has been in the protocol since reporting concussion-like symptoms on Wednesday.

Dee Haslam's Graceful Support of Myles Garrett Worked on Multiple Levels

Pete Smith
4 1

Cleveland Browns Owner Dee Haslam chose to wear her support for Myles Garrett attending the game against the Miami Dolphins in the form of wearing a hat with his number 95 on it. Without saying a word, she said everything.

Greg Robinson Likely Out Sunday, Steelers Without Pair of Offensive Weapons

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns took the practice field Friday and did not have Greg Robinson out there as he continues to be in the concussion protocol. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without their two most significant offensive weapons.

Bills Victory in Dallas Further Complicates Browns Path to Wildcard

Pete Smith
0

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Dallas Cowboys, moving their record to 9-3. That puts them in a commanding position to lock up a playoff berth, which means the Cleveland Browns would be competing the only other wildcard berth in a crowded field.

The Perception of Freddie Kitchens Changing?

Pete Smith
4 0

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has been scrutinized since the season started and when it got to 2-6, it looked like he'd be a one and done coach. Now, currently in the midst of a three game winning streak, is perception starting to change?

Browns Player Development Paying Dividends

Pete Smith
1

The Cleveland Browns have improved the last month due largely to the play of their stars like Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham. They've also been getting contributions from role players taking advantage of opportunities, which is an organizational success.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: Who to Start in Fantasy?

BrandonLittle
1

The Cleveland Browns travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in an AFC North rematch; one that could potentially be a one sided fantasy impact.

Browns Add DE Robert McCray to Practice Squad

Pete Smith
1

The Cleveland Browns signed defensive end Robert McCray to their practice squad. McCray fills out the practice squad, which had two vacancies created when the team elevated Brandin Bryant and Porter Gustin to the active roster.