Juston Burris Agrees To 2-Year Deal With Panthers

As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Juston Burris, who spent most of the 2019 season with the Cleveland Browns has agreed to a two year deal worth up to $8 million with the Carolina Panthers. Burris was one of a handful of safeties the Browns had that were free agents they might have considered bringing back as with the news of releasing Morgan Burnett earlier in the day, the Browns only have two safeties under contract; Sheldrick Redwine and J.T. Hassell.

Burris spent the summer with the Browns before being waived on September 1st as the season was getting ready to begin. He found his way back to the Browns week three and started in the game against the New York Jets. Burris was able to play effectively for the Browns amid chaos at the safety position that proved problematic the entire season.

Thought highly enough by his teammates, despite the fact he wasn't there the entire season, he was voted as the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner.

The contract is a welcome one for a player who has been bounced around the last few seasons. He was drafted in 2016 as a fourth round pick by the New York Jets out of N.C. State. At least for the moment, Burris appears to have a home with the Panthers, who appear to be rebuilding.

The Browns only have a pair of second year safeties, so they need to address the safety position in a big way. Be it free agency, the NFL Draft or both, they have a lot of work to do at that position.