Juston Burris Agrees To 2-Year Deal With Panthers

Pete Smith

As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Juston Burris, who spent most of the 2019 season with the Cleveland Browns has agreed to a two year deal worth up to $8 million with the Carolina Panthers. Burris was one of a handful of safeties the Browns had that were free agents they might have considered bringing back as with the news of releasing Morgan Burnett earlier in the day, the Browns only have two safeties under contract; Sheldrick Redwine and J.T. Hassell.

Burris spent the summer with the Browns before being waived on September 1st as the season was getting ready to begin. He found his way back to the Browns week three and started in the game against the New York Jets. Burris was able to play effectively for the Browns amid chaos at the safety position that proved problematic the entire season.

Thought highly enough by his teammates, despite the fact he wasn't there the entire season, he was voted as the team's Ed Block Courage Award winner.

The contract is a welcome one for a player who has been bounced around the last few seasons. He was drafted in 2016 as a fourth round pick by the New York Jets out of N.C. State. At least for the moment, Burris appears to have a home with the Panthers, who appear to be rebuilding.

The Browns only have a pair of second year safeties, so they need to address the safety position in a big way. Be it free agency, the NFL Draft or both, they have a lot of work to do at that position.

Browns Agree To Deal With Backup QB Case Keenum

The Cleveland Browns reportedly made their third signing of the tampering period, agreeing to a deal with backup quarterback Case Keenum. The deal is for three years and worth up to $18 million as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Six Thoughts on What Adding Austin Hooper Could Mean For Browns Offense

In light of the potential news that the Cleveland Browns could be adding Austin Hooper to their offense, six thoughts spring to mind on what it could mean for the offense.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Agree to 3-Year Deal With Jack Conklin

The Cleveland Browns agreed to a three-year worth up to $42 million with free agent offensive tackle Jack Conklin per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal reportedly guarantees $20 million the first season, which might be the best part of this move.

Pete Smith

Browns Reportedly Agree To Terms With Tight End Austin Hooper

According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns are nearing a deal with tight end Austin Hooper, formerly of the Atlanta Falcons. The deal is not finalized, but would make Hooper the highest paid tight end in the league history.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Eric Murray Agrees To Three-Year, $20.25M Deal With Texans

Former Cleveland Browns defensive back Eric Murray has agreed to a three-year deal with the Houston Texans for up to $20.25 million according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pete Smith

Browns Place 2nd Round Tender on Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns announced they are placing a second round tender on running back Kareem Hunt as well as tenders on restricted free agents KhaDarel Hodge, Pharaoh Browns and Dontrell Hilliard.

Pete Smith

Christian Kirksey Signs 2-Year Deal With Packers, Reunites With Mike Pettine

Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey has agreed to a two-year deal woth $16 million with the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports. The move reunites with him with Mike Pettine, who was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns when Kirksey was drafted in 2014.

Pete Smith

Vikings Place Franchise Tag On Anthony Harris, Believed To Be Browns Target

As the legal tampering period for the NFL was set to begin, the Minnesota Vikings placed their franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris. Harris was someone who had been linked to the Cleveland Browns as a possible free agent target, making a big move on the back end of their defense.

Pete Smith

Browns Release Morgan Burnett

Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced the release of safety Morgan Burnett. He started eight games for the team last year before suffering a torn Achilles', ending his season.

Pete Smith

Collective Bargaining Agreement Passes, Ensures Labor Peace Until 2030

In a close vote of 1019 for and 959 against, the players voted to pass the proposed collective bargaining agreement by a margin of just 60. This ensures NFL labor peace through the year 2030 and the most immediate impact for fans will be seeing an extra playoff game for 2020.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck