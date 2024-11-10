Former Browns Star Has Major Outlook for the Team
The Cleveland Browns will have a lot of questions to answer during the NFL offseason.
First and foremost, they will have to decide whether or not they want to go into a rebuild. They obviously need an answer at quarterback, but the rest of the roster doesn't look too bad.
Going into a full rebuild doesn't seem like it would be needed at this point in time.
One former Browns star has spoken out with a major outlook for the team. Josh Cribbs doesn't think that Cleveland needs to go into a rebuild at all.
“It wouldn’t be smart for a GM or for the city to see the team obliterated. We’re only a few pieces away.”
On the outside looking in, the Browns have just a few things that they have to improve. They need better quarterback play, they need a better offensive line, and they could use more playmaking defensively.
At this point in time, it seems likely that Cleveland will end up with a high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With that selection, they could easily find a franchise quarterback.
Bringing in more offensive line help could come via free agency or in the draft as well.
Cribbs is correct that the Browns are not terribly far away from competing. However, the unfortunate fact is that where they are far away is in some of the most important areas.
It will be very interesting to see what kind of plan Cleveland has in place for the offseason. They could opt to tear things down, but that does not appear to be likely.
More than likely, the Browns will focus on trying to add a few pieces to fix the issues they currently have. Adding a better quarterback, a piece or two to the offensive line, and a playmaker or two defensively could be enough to put them back in contention in the AFC.