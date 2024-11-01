Former Browns Star Has Major Issue About Jameis Winston
The Cleveland Browns are heading into Week 9 still riding high after their 29-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens last week. For the first time in weeks, there was excitement and positivity surrounding the team.
Jameis Winston was the biggest ready for all of that positive energy surrounding the Browns.
After taking over the injured Deshaun Watson last week, Winston ended up completing 27 of his 41 pass attempts for 334 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. It was a monster game that has led to fans speculating that he could be the quarterback of the team moving forward, even past this season.
Despite his big performance, one former Cleveland star revealed an issue he has with Winston.
Josh Cribbs did not hold back from throwing some water on the Winston fire. He saw some things to be very wary of during the veteran quarterback's debut start against the Ravens.
“There were so many opportunities — not to be a pessimist — that this game could have definitely went the other way very fast. The Ravens dropped several picks throughout the course of this game."
He is 100 percent right. Winston was just a few passes away from the game looking extremely different.
That doesn't take anything away from the performance that he did have. Rather, it tempers fan expectations for what to think going forward. Winston could still end up having big performance after big performance.
However, it's important to be honest about things even in the middle of excitement.
Cribbs is not saying that he thinks Winston's performance was a fluke. He's simply noting that there were many different opportunities that Baltimore did not take advantage of that could have made the game end up being a much different story.
All of that being said, it will be very interesting to see what kind of game Winston can have this week when the Browns take on the Los Angeles Chargers.
Hopefully, Winston can continue shutting down the doubt and put together another strong performance to lead Cleveland to a second straight win.