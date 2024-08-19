Former Cleveland Browns Star Questions Team's Preseason Finale Plans
The Cleveland Browns have just one preseason game left before the start of the regular season. It's hard to believe how close we are to real football being played.
While fans are getting excited, there are still some qusetion marks the Browns must answer.
Right now, the plan seems to be to play starting quarterback Deshaun Watson and the starters in the preseason finale. However, a former Cleveland star has spoken out and questioned those plans.
Joe Haden, a former star cornerback for the Browns, doesn't think that a trip to Seattle to take on the Seahawks at 10:00 p.m. sounds like a trip the starters should be playing in.
"That doesn’t sound like a starters trip."
Add in the fact that Cleveland has been bitten by the injury bug on the offensive line and playing Watson sounds even more dangerous.
Despite those concerns, the Browns could use a warmup series or two from their starting unit. It has not played together at all during the preseason. Heading into Week 1 without any work as a unit could cause a very slow start and a rough outing to start the season.
Haden's mindset certainly makes sense. There is a lot that would be off about the schedule for Cleveland.
However, the Browns have to do what's best for their chances to win in Week 1 of the regular season. They don't have an easy matchup, taking on the Dallas Cowboys. Cleveland simply can't afford to start that game sluggish if they want to begin the year with a win.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the Browns end up doing next week in the preseason finale. It seems likely that they will give the starters some time on the field together.
Hopefully, they can get out of that game with some playing time and full health.