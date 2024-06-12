Former Browns Star Speaks Out On Amari Cooper's Holdout
The Cleveland Browns are currently locked into a situation with star wide receiver Amari Cooper. He is holding out from the team currently, awaiting a new contract.
While there has been a lot of concern about the situation from fans and some media members, Cooper and the Browns do seem to want to stay together. That should lead to a good resolution for both sides when everything is said and done.
Former Cleveland star Josh Cribbs spoke out about the situation and made a favorable prediction for both parties involved. He believes that a deal is going to get done.
“Good faith deals will happen."
Hopefully, this prediction ends up becoming true from Cribbs. It certainly seems like the two sides have good faith towards each other.
Cooper has become a massive part of the Browns' present and future. He is still one of the best wide receivers in the game, although he is vastly underrated by the media.
During the 2023 season with Cleveland, Cooper ended up catching 72 passes for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers came despite Deshaun Watson missing most of the year due to injury issues. His numbers show how big of an impact he can still have, even without the team's starting quarterback on the field.
At 29 years old, it makes sense why Cooper is pushing for a new deal now. He is entering the latter stages of his prime and he needs to make sure he gets paid accordingly.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see when a resolution comes in this situation. The 2024 season is coming up quickly and both sides want this done before it kicks off.
Expect to hear more updates about contract talks between the Browns and Cooper in the coming weeks. We'll make sure to have all of the updates on the situation as they become available.