Former Browns Superstar WR Waived by Dolphins
Odell Beckham Jr. has been trying to get back on track with the Miami Dolphins this season. The former Cleveland Browns superstar has struggled to stay healthy in recent years and has been unable to make a major impact on the field when he has been able to play.
Once gain, Beckham was unable to get things going with the Dolphins.
According to a report from Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, Miami has waived Beckham ahead of Week 15 action.
In the nine games that he played in this season, Beckham caught just nine passes for 55 yards. Clearly, there was no reason for Miami to keep him around.
At 32 years old, could this be the end of the road for Beckham? Will another team swoop in and pick him up for the stretch run of the year and playoffs? It not, will someone give him a chance in NFL free agency during the offseason?
Beckham played in three years with the Browns. He was only able to stay healthy in one of those years, which was the 2019 season. That year, he caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.
Seeing how his career has unfolded is a sad story. At one point, not that long ago, Beckham was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and was a walking nightmare for opposing defenses.
Injuries completely derailed his career from that point on.
Looking around the league, there are some teams with needs at wide receiver. Perhaps they could bring him in and give him a consistent role. With the right team and in the right role, Beckham could end up being a solid impact player still.
Only time will tell, but this is just the latest disappointment for Beckham. It will be interesting to see how he rebounds from this.