Former GM Predicts Browns Will Make This Major QB Move
The Cleveland Browns are expected to look at making a major quarterback move this offseason. Deshaun Watson is clearly not the guy they should target heading into the 2025 season with as their starter.
With that in mind, the question becomes, who should the Browns try to get this offseason?
Names like Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Fields, and plenty of NFL Draft quarterbacks have come up. Almost any of them would provide a better outlook for Cleveland than Watson.
That being said, the Browns have received a major quarterback prediction from a former NFL general manager.
ESPN NFL insider Mike Tannenbaum, who is the former general manager for the New York Jets, has predicted that Cleveland will end up adding Cousins this offseason. He has also predicted that Cousins will lead the Browns to an AFC North win in 2025.
Cousins was benched by the Atlanta Falcons a couple of weeks back. He had struggled as the season moved forward, but is still a proven quarterback who could make perfect sense for Cleveland.
During the 2024 season with the Falcons, Cousins ended up playing in 14 games. He completed 66.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. Clearly, the turnover problems are a major concern.
Despite the turnovers, Cousins is more than capable of bouncing back with a much stronger 2025 season.
At 36 years old, the Browns would not be finding a long-term quarterback in Cousins. They would have two or three years to find a long-term replacement for him.
Even though he isn't a long-term option, Cousins could help get Cleveland through the next two years with Watson on the books for big money.
Obviously, this is all just an opinion. There is no concrete report about the Browns looking to sign Cousins.
However, the fit would make a lot of sense for Cleveland and Cousins. Both parties could benefit from joining forces and he will certainly be a name to keep a very close eye on for the Browns.