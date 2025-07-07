Former NFL Coach Makes Shocking Prediction About Cleveland Browns Rookie QB
The Cleveland Browns added four quarterbacks this offseason.
There were two additions made prior to the 2025 NFL Draft, where Cleveland added two more.
The hope is that the Browns found their next franchise quarterback but that is unknown as of now. Former NFL head coach Herm Edwards shared his opinion on 'The Coach JB Show' and believes Shedeur Sanders is the best option.
"I think he's going to win the job. I knew him since he was a little kid. I think the Deion factor, that bravado, that's why teams kinda went 'we don't want this.' If I was there, I'm playing the rookie. I used to tell the veterans this: If it's even with you and a rookie, I'm going to play the rookie."- Herm Edwards
Sanders was the fourth and final addition in the quarterback room for the Browns this offseason.
It began when the team acquired Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Joe Flacco returned to Cleveland on a one-year deal in free agency. The Browns decided to draft Dillon Gabriel in the third round before Sanders fell to them in the fifth round.
The Browns did not opt to go after other veteran options, such as Kirk Cousins or Daniel Jones. Instead, Cleveland added low-risk options to pair with a duo of rookies looking to burst onto the scene.
Despite his draft slot, Sanders might be the most talented and best chance for Cleveland to find its next franchise option.