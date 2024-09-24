Former NFL Exec Thinks Browns Should Consider Trading Star WR
The Cleveland Browns are 1-2 entering Week 4 action. After suffering a disappointing loss to the New York Giants in Week 3, the panic meter has started to rise dramatically.
At this point in the year, the Browns don't look anything close to being a playoff contender. They have shown no signs to convince fans that they can turn around their current issues either.
Should they continue struggling over the next couple of weeks, could the team consider making some moves?
A former NFL executive who worked with an AFC team spoke to me recently. He believes that Cleveland should consider trading star wide receiver Amari Cooper if things don't start improving in the near future.
“If they continue struggling offensively like they have, I think they should think about making a move with Amari (Cooper). He’s not getting any younger and this team could go into a rebuild. As tough as it is to part with a talent like him, they should cut their losses and move him.”
He continued forward, talking about some of the issues that could also push the Browns to consider a trade.
“I also think there are some unresolved issues between the two sides. He didn’t like his name coming up in trade talks and their contract discussions weren’t easy going. Moving on looks like it could make sense for both sides if Cleveland doesn’t turn it around over the next couple of weeks.”
Cooper started off the season extremely slow through the first two weeks. However, he did have a much better performance against the Giants.
Through three games, Cooper has caught 12 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns. His numbers aren't horrible, but the offense as a whole has looked terrible.
Moving on from Cooper would not be due to the blame falling on his shoulders for the struggle. It would be about trying to head towards a bit of a rebuild or re-tooling process. Cooper would net the franchise some valuable assets if they were to trade him.
All of that being said, this is something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks. There is no guarantee that Cleveland will consider trading him, but if they can't turn the season around soon it would make a lot of sense to gauge the market.