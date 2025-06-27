Former NFL Player Shares Thoughts on Cleveland Browns RB's Contract Situation
The Cleveland Browns' second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft remains unsigned.
Quinshon Judkins was taken with the 36th overall pick in the draft and is expected to be given significant touches in the Browns' backfield this season.
As the calendar prepares to turn to July, Judkins still does not have a contract. He has participated in every team activity this offseason. While his commitment to Cleveland is not a concern, it is interesting that he remains unsigned — and he is not alone.
Multiple second-round picks from this year's draft seem to be taking the same path. Former NFL safety Tyvis Powell discussed the topic during an appearance on 'Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.'
"Must be some language in there that he wants cleared up," Powell said. "That's the only thing I can think of because it ain't negotiating money. That's Slotted, you can't negotiate that."
Nick Emmanwori, who was taken one pick before Judkins, also does not have a contract. If he receives a fully-guaranteed deal, it could cause Judkins to ask for this as well.
Regardless of his current contract situation, it is encouraging to see Judkins participating in team events. This goes a long way for the Browns on the field as he looks to take over at the running back position.
"Quinshon's ready to play," Powell said. "He's out there everyday practicing and doing everything he's supposed to do, even without a contract. At the end of the day, it's gonna get done. I'm not worried about it."