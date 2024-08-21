Former NFL Star Reveals Major Praise For Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson
The 2024 NFL season will be a pivotal one for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, as the embattled veteran attempts to display he can still play at an elite level.
Former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe made a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan and was asked about Watson, and the four-time Pro Bowler had some great things to say about the signal-caller.
"I know that he's a very special player when he's there," Bledsoe said. "So hopefully, he has a healthy season this year and can show why the Browns had so much confidence in making the big commitment that they made to him."
Bledsoe also offered some advice to Watson.
"If you're in a situation like he's in, you've got to have a little bit of a chip on your shoulder," Bledsoe explained. "And you've got to be a little bit, you know, you've got to be a little pissed off at people that are doubting you."
Bledsoe played 14 seasons in the NFL between 1993 and 2006, spending time with the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys.
While Bledsoe is most famously known for his injury that led to Tom Brady taking the reins as the Patriots' starting quarterback in 2001, he had a pretty fine career in his own right, leading New England to the Super Bowl during the 1996-97 campaign.
Meanwhile, Watson has played in just 12 games for the Browns since the team acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans in March 2022. During that span, he has thrown for 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions and has hardly even resembled his former self.
We'll see if Watson can rebound in 2024 and help make Cleveland a Super Bowl contender.