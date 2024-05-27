Former NFL WR Has Believes One Thing Is Holding Back Browns QB Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson's first two seasons in Cleveland have been anything but consistent.
Year one with the Browns was derailed by the 11-game suspension that allowed Watson to appear in only six games. Then, in 2023, Watson suffered multiple shoulder injuries that sidelined him for all but six games again. Over that span, he's completed only 59% of his passes for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He's added another two scores and 317 yards on the ground.
The 2017 first-round pick was once considered a top 10, if not a top five QB in football. However, his inconsistent play has been a far cry from what the Browns thought they were getting when they sent three first-round picks to Houston, to acquire Watson's services.
So what's the root of Watson's inconsistent play through his first two years in Cleveland? There are a number of factors that could be in play, but former NFL wide receiver Cecil Shorts III thinks one thing in particular has held the Clemson product back.
"I think a lot of it is mental for him," Shorts said on The Dawg Check Podcast last week. "When you look at him play, one of his last games was against the Indianapolis Colts and when you looked at him play in that game he was forcing things. He was trying to force the big play. Force the throws. Force this ball here, force this ball there. It's like dude, you were good in Houston because you let the game come to you. You went through your progression, you took your time. If it wasn't there you used your feet to get out of the pocket. You hit your check downs. You didn't have to force anything."
Shorts went on to say that he believes Watson is trying to prove amidst his off the field turmoil and a massive contract extension he signed after the trade that he's still "that guy," when he should just relax and be himself.
It's a fair assessment from the Cleveland native, who spent six seasons in the NFL, including one in Houston. While Shorts missed Watson's arrival to the Texans by two seasons, he is plenty familiar with his game as he covers the franchise closely and hosts the Bleav Network's Bleav in Texans show.
2024 won't get any easier for Watson as he faces similar expectations, only now he also is looking to bounce back from a glenoid fracture in his throwing shoulder to boot. The 28-year-old is expected to return in time for the start of the season.
Cleveland is hoping year three of Watson bares more fruit in terms of his on-field performance, with new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey leading his potential career resurgence.
----------------------------
You May Also Like:
What Team Does Deshaun Watson Believe Is Biggest Rival To Browns?
What Must Go Right For Cleveland's First Division Title Since 1989
Major Outlet Predicts Browns To Go Over Projected 2024 Win Total
Wyatt Teller Believes Browns Rookie Zak Zinter Has Right Mindset
Nyheim Hines Explains How Browns Are Preparing For New Kickoff
Emerson Island: A Hostile Environment For Browns' Opposition
The Thing That Drew Za'Darius Smith Back To Cleveland Browns
Rust Is No Longer An Excuse For Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson