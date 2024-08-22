Four Players Fighting for Their Jobs in Cleveland Browns' Preseason Finale
The Cleveland Browns are heading into their preseason finale this week against the Seattle Seahawks looking to get some of their starters playing time and to find out who will make the final 53-man roster.
Right now, there are a lot of players fighting for roster spots and playing time. Even though it's preseason, this week's game will be very important ahead of the regular season.
With that in mind, there are four players to keep an eye on who are fighting for their roster spots. Those four players were named by Browns Wire.
They believe that quarterback Tyler Huntley, defensive lineman Siaki Ika, linebacker Tony Fields II, and running back Pierre Strong Jr. are fighting for their spots on the roster.
Looking closer at the four players, they would all make sense as potential cut candidates.
Huntley is stuck behind both Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston. He has been competing with Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the third-string job. However, Thompson-Robinson was a draft pick last year and would likely be chosen above Huntley for that reason.
Ika simply hasn't made any kind of impact as well. After being drafted with the No. 98 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, he has been a massive disappointment.
Fields is the biggest surprise on this list. However, he has missed a lot of time due to injury. Could he have fallen behind Nathaniel Watson and Mohamoud Diabate due to his absence?
Finally, Strong has shown flashes of being a potential impact player. Unfortunately, Nick Chubb, D'Onta Foreman, and Jerome Ford are ahead of him on the depth chart. It's very unlikely that he'll make the roster.
All of that being said, anything could change based on the final preseason game of the year.
If any of these players put up monstrous performances against the Seahawks, they could stand a chance of winning a job. Even if they don't, there is a chance that the Browns could keep them.
We're closing in on roster cuts and all four of these guys are facing pressure to perform well this weekend.