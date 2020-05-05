Free Agents Still Available, One Wild Card Option For Cleveland Browns

Could the Cleveland Browns take a look at Eric Berry as an option to finish out their safety group? Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated at least raises the possibility that the Browns might be a good fit for Berry, who took last year off to let his body recover after missing most of the previous two seasons due to injury. When healthy, Berry has been an impact player, but there are some real hurdles as it pertains to fit.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry always talks about how the team is looking for ways to upgrade the roster. A healthy Berry certainly could do that while providing an insurance policy as well as competition for Karl Joseph, who the team signed in free agency to a one-year deal.

Joseph is a talented player that can make plays against the run or in the passing game, but his style, incredibly entertaining to watch, can leave his body in harm's way, resulting in some injuries. As a result, he has missed a number of his game in his young career.

Berry ensures the position in case of that injury, but he'd be coming in to try to take the job in the process. The Browns, assuming they've even considered Berry, likely have a price point in mind. Berry may not be interested in taking what would amount to be a substantial paycut considering what he had been getting as a franchise defender with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He may not want to play for the Browns, potentially as a role player, for far less money. That said, Joe Woods, the Browns defensive coordinator, would undoubtedly find ways to utilize Berry along with Joseph on the field at the same time, if even only on occasion.

Berry could also be valuable for a young player like Grant Delpit. Andrew Sendejo is certainly going to have some mentorship type role with Delpit, but Berry was a star in the league and some players are more inclined to listen to someone who played at such a high level both in college at Tennessee and the in the NFL.