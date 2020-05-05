BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Free Agents Still Available, One Wild Card Option For Cleveland Browns

Pete Smith

Could the Cleveland Browns take a look at Eric Berry as an option to finish out their safety group? Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated at least raises the possibility that the Browns might be a good fit for Berry, who took last year off to let his body recover after missing most of the previous two seasons due to injury. When healthy, Berry has been an impact player, but there are some real hurdles as it pertains to fit.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry always talks about how the team is looking for ways to upgrade the roster. A healthy Berry certainly could do that while providing an insurance policy as well as competition for Karl Joseph, who the team signed in free agency to a one-year deal.

Joseph is a talented player that can make plays against the run or in the passing game, but his style, incredibly entertaining to watch, can leave his body in harm's way, resulting in some injuries. As a result, he has missed a number of his game in his young career.

Berry ensures the position in case of that injury, but he'd be coming in to try to take the job in the process. The Browns, assuming they've even considered Berry, likely have a price point in mind. Berry may not be interested in taking what would amount to be a substantial paycut considering what he had been getting as a franchise defender with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He may not want to play for the Browns, potentially as a role player, for far less money. That said, Joe Woods, the Browns defensive coordinator, would undoubtedly find ways to utilize Berry along with Joseph on the field at the same time, if even only on occasion.

Berry could also be valuable for a young player like Grant Delpit. Andrew Sendejo is certainly going to have some mentorship type role with Delpit, but Berry was a star in the league and some players are more inclined to listen to someone who played at such a high level both in college at Tennessee and the in the NFL.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
HiramB
HiramB

Makes zero sense because he and Joseph are both SS. Didn't the Browns sign Sendejo to be the vet FS??

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio's Own, NFL Legend Don Shula Passes Away At Age 90

On Monday, NFL legend Don Shula passed away at the age of 90. The NFL's winningest coach and the only one to have an undefeated season and win the Super Bowl, Shula will always be known to the state of Ohio as one of their own.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns 2021 4-Round Mock Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is over, which provides an opportunity to look ahead at what is coming in college football the following season, getting excited about players the Cleveland Browns might be able to add in a year.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR Michigan

With their final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns took Donovan Peoples-Jones, wide receiver from Michigan. And though he could end up being a really nice role player, the odds of him being more than that are against him.

Pete Smith

TheMMQB Way Too Early Mock Draft Provides The Cleveland Browns An Interesting Prospect

With the dust clearing from the 2020 NFL Draft, the natural reaction is to skip to the 2021 NFL Draft and immediately start handing out players projected to come out that year. Keith Hanson of TheMMQB has done just that and the Cleveland Browns get an interesting weapon.

Pete Smith

NFL Cancels International Games For 2020, Its Impact On Cleveland Browns

The NFL announced on Monday that it was cancelling the international games for the 2020 season, which included games in Mexico and England. The Cleveland Browns had a chance to be one of the teams slated to play in London this year.

Pete Smith

Rashard Higgins Leaving 2019 In The Past; In Best Position With Cleveland Browns

After re-signing with the Cleveland Browns last week after the 2020 NFL Draft, wide receiver Rashard Higgins was a guest on 92.3's Bull and Fox, wanted to leave 2019 in the past and focus on now.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Nick Harris, C Washington

The Cleveland Browns used the 160th pick in the NFL Draft to select Nick Harris, center from Washington. His skill set, both athletically and in terms of what he's done on tape suggest he can be a long term center option.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett Teases Idea Of Playing Offense; He Should

On a video he released on social media, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett showed off his incredible strength and athleticism jumping on a stack of plyoboxes while tagging quarterback Baker Mayfield about playing offense. He should play offense.

Pete Smith

by

Mdbrownsfan

Bill Barnwell Names Cleveland Browns Player Most Likely To be Moved

ESPN's Bill Barnwell picked a player from each team in the NFL most likely to be traded or released now that the 2020 NFL Draft is completed. For the Cleveland Browns, he picked a defensive back.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Harrison Bryant, TE FAU

The Cleveland Browns selected Harrison Bryant, tight end from Florida Atlantic in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. A jack-of-all trades type, Bryant is an interesting prospect that could be a nice player for the Browns. Here's why.

Pete Smith