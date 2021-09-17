Chris Hubbard Pronounced Out, Jedrick Wills Questionable for Texans

In addition to placing LB Anthony Walker on injured reserve, the Cleveland Browns have announced that reserve offensive lineman Chris Hubbard is out for this week's game against the Houston Texans.

The good news is that if Wills cannot go on Sunday, he may be ready to play against the Chicago Bears. Given how the injury looked, that's a huge sigh of relief. Hubbard suffered a tricep injury which is keeping him out.

Blake Hance and rookie James Hudson are the next two players that can step in at left tackle. Hance played left tackle in the divisional playoff game against the Chiefs while Hudson struggled in the preseason.

The team officially played linebacker Anthony Walker on injured reserve with the hope he can be back in three weeks when the Browns are scheduled to play against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team has yet to make a corresponding move to fill the roster spot vacated by Walker, but Elijah Lee, a linebacker on the practice squad may be the likeliest candidate. He was promoted last week and operated as a backup middle linebacker in the preseason. Lee was also mentioned as a possible starting option at MIKE this week along with Malcolm Smith.

The team also noted that safety Grant Delpit is headed in a positive direction with head coach Kevin Stefanski expecting him to get his first reps on Sunday. How much he will play remains to be seen, but it increases the likelihood the Browns will run their dime package with three safeties on the field. Delpit, John Johnson and Ronnie Harrison could be an imposing trio.

Reserve offensive lineman Michael Dunn, center J.C. Tretter, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz and Troy Hill are listed as questionable.

