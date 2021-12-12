Myles Garrett Sets Browns Season Sack Record in Style

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett set the franchise record for sacks in a season with 15 while simultaneously extending the team's lead in a critical game against the Baltimore Ravens.

After calling on the team to step up their effort, focus ahead of their rematch against the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns defensive end led by example, scoring a touchdown himself while setting the franchise record for sacks in a season with 15.

Up 17-3, Myles Garrett beat Ravens tackle Alejandro Villanueva around the edge, is able to knock the ball out of backup quarterback Tyler Huntley's hands, then goes and gets the ball, able to run the ball in himself.

The Browns would go into the half leading 24-6.

Garrett came into the game tied with Reggie Camp's mark of 14 sacks from 1984. With this sack, Garrett now has 15 sacks in his 13th game, leaving him another month to add to that total.

The initial focus is on securing the win, moving the Browns to 7-6 as they try to hang on to playoff viability as Garrett told reporters earlier this week.

As long as the Browns, led by Garrett, can continue playing the way they have thus far in this game, they will have a chance to do both.

