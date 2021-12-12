Skip to main content
    Myles Garrett Sets Browns Season Sack Record in Style

    Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett set the franchise record for sacks in a season with 15 while simultaneously extending the team's lead in a critical game against the Baltimore Ravens.
    Author:

    After calling on the team to step up their effort, focus ahead of their rematch against the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns defensive end led by example, scoring a touchdown himself while setting the franchise record for sacks in a season with 15.

    Up 17-3, Myles Garrett beat Ravens tackle Alejandro Villanueva around the edge, is able to knock the ball out of backup quarterback Tyler Huntley's hands, then goes and gets the ball, able to run the ball in himself.

    The Browns would go into the half leading 24-6.

    Garrett came into the game tied with Reggie Camp's mark of 14 sacks from 1984. With this sack, Garrett now has 15 sacks in his 13th game, leaving him another month to add to that total.

    The initial focus is on securing the win, moving the Browns to 7-6 as they try to hang on to playoff viability as Garrett told reporters earlier this week.

    "Nothing matters if we don't make the playoffs. DPOY is nice, but I want to be remembered for bringing Super Bowls here. I know Bake does and everybody else does. Individual glory, that will come and go. The city will remember a Super Bowl. I win DPOY and we don't win anything, our names won't go down and be remembered for anything."

    As long as the Browns, led by Garrett, can continue playing the way they have thus far in this game, they will have a chance to do both.

    READ MORE: Kareem Hunt Leaves Game with Ankle Injury

    Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks up to check the spot after tackling Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 7, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs against Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Kareem Hunt Should be Cleveland Browns X-Factor
    Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter during a Week 9 NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cleveland Browns lead the Cincinnati Bengals 24-10 at halftime. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 7
    DFF43479-537B-4784-A9FE-85744E1870C6
    Aug 14, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) runs a drill during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    greg newsome ii
    Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks to the bench during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
